City-run after-school care a possibility in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE – Hyattsville Councilman Kevin Ward came into the fiscal year 2018 budget cycle with a vision: to advocate for a city-run, low-cost after-school care program.

Ward’s proposal is one of many in front of the Hyattsville City Council as it prepares the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He is specifically asking the city to set aside $120,000 to launch a pilot program that would provide low-cost after-school care to students at a local elementary school.

Ward said he realized there are not many after-school options for low-income parents and thinks the city should meet that need, considering other programs have significant costs.

“It comes out that most of them are at least double, and some cases even triple, what we would charge,” Ward said.

The proposal, he said, would be at zero net cost to the city because it would make up the investment in revenue. Ward and Jake Rollow, the city’s community services director, looked into the resources and time the program would take and estimated the cost at $120,000.

“The price point that I was looking at was $120,000 and would cover 50 kids for the year one pilot, so that would mean we would hire five to six (part time contractors) to take on that work,” Rollow said. “Which I think is what we could handle for year one and then depending on success, expand if we decide to do so.”

With 50 students enrolled at approximately $75 a week, Rollow and Ward estimate the city would generate $150,000 dollars from the program. That money would cover the start-up costs, as well as staff time used to handle the program’s payroll and other administrative duties.

Still, Councilman Edouard Haba said he is concerned about meeting the 50-student threshold to make the program break even in costs.

Rollow said every $5 taken off the weekly cost to families takes $10,000 off the total revenue. A reduction in students would require an increase in fees to families.

“If we don’t have that number, we would not break even in the sense of covering all administrative costs,” Rollow said.

During a January work session, some council members raised concerns about the pilot program starting at Hyattsville Elementary when they saw a greater need at Edward M. Felegy Elementary. Ward said he was open to either option, while Rollow said he has reached out to both schools without any commitments.

“I’ve spoken with two principals of local elementary schools about the feasibility of hosting at their schools. There’s definite interest at one of the schools; at the other we really just discussed feasibility,” Rollow said.

Originally the proposal called for a $100,000 investment, but Rollow said the budget ask increased because he wanted a specific number of staff to decrease the student to instructor ratio and provide some wiggle room if a staff member is sick.

The part-time contractors that would be hired for the program would both be certificated instructors and interns from nearby colleges. Rollow said the city is also looking into the state voucher program to help subsidize the cost for low-income families.