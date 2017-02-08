OXON HILL – The budget will affect everyone, and so County Executive Rushern Baker, III wants to hear from residents all over the county as he formulates it.

Last week marked the start of Baker’s annual budget listening tour, consisting of three sessions at different locations throughout the county where residents could speak about their concerns and priorities for fiscal year 2018. The first was held Jan. 31 at Oxon Hill High School, with another on Feb. 2 at Prince George’s Community College. At the South County session, residents expressed support for education, direct service providers for people with disabilities, and more.

Advocates for the disabilities community made a strong showing at Oxon Hill to ask Baker to include funding for direct service provider (DSP) organizations to allow them to pay their employees the county’s minimum wage. The providers work under contract from the state, and so the state wage factor uses the state minimum as a baseline for wages. But the minimum wage in the county is higher. Last year, Baker and the county council supported a measure to provide a waiver for DSPs so they would not face legal penalties if they were unable to meet county minimum wage, but some feel that did not go far enough.

“Offering a waiver to the minimum wage requirement for workers in this field is not a solution,” said Nicholas Hluchyj with the ARC of Prince George’s County, an advocacy group. “It’s already difficult to attract and keep workers in this field. It almost seems an insult to the service providers to say that, if you want to do this meaningful, difficult, essential work, it’ll cost you. You can make more boxing fries or taking phone calls.”

Beatrice Rodgers of the Prince George’s Provider’s Council, a group of 26 DSP organizations, said the state budget also underfunds wages for the providers, and asked for Baker’s help in advocating for the cause at the state and county levels.

“We’d like to ask your help in encouraging our delegation to help us get that additional 1.5 percent back,” she said, after explaining about the state budget reductions. “And second, we are again pleading with you to put an additional amount in your budget to help us with this gap until the state wage rate study is not only completed but implemented.”

Baker said he would approach the county’s General Assembly Delegation about the statewide budget, but made no comment about the county budget.

Education was also on the minds of several residents at the listening session. Millicent Smith said more attention needs to be given to attracting qualified teachers to the public school system, including substitute teachers. She suggested reaching out to business professionals to share their knowledge, starting an ad campaign on Metro buses and trains, and providing more benefits to teachers, such as discounts and childcare.

“What I also suggest is there’s an updated benefits package designed and implemented and marketed throughout the county and in the D.C. Metro area,” she said. “As a county, let’s roll out the red carpet for our teachers.”

Resident Victoria Brock requested funds for the Prince George’s County Boys’ and Girls’ Club, which provides afterschool and extracurricular programs for youth. She said its programs help keep children on the right path.

“We’ve got something for the grownups to play with, MGM, and I think we need something to occupy our young people’s minds, give them alternatives to getting involved in wrongdoing and crime. And our boys’ and girls’ clubs are still viable in the county, but they need some support and they need funding,” she said.

Other speakers spoke in favor of increased funding for road improvements, the library system, and various environmental efforts like composting and waste-to-energy.

“Our area is very vulnerable to climate change, particularly the communities that are along the Anacostia and Potomac rivers, and as we face what is a reality in at least most people’s minds, I want to really encourage you to be looking very carefully at adaptation and mitigation,” said Lori Arguelles, executive director at the Alice Ferguson Foundation.

Baker said the county’s resources are limited, and welcomed suggestions for not only spending priorities, but ways to save money.

“We’re always interested in hearing suggestions for how to save money. So as well as telling us what you’d like us to spend your dollars on, telling us how to save some dollars would also be helpful,” he said.

Some of the residents’ suggestions included partnering with their business or volunteer ventures. A few also suggested ways to increase revenue, for example by installing speed cameras on Route 210 and implementing a tax or fee on plastic bags, as neighboring jurisdictions have done.

The third and final listening session was scheduled for Feb. 7 in Laurel.