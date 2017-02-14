Fox kicks off New Year with win to stay unbeaten

King Promotions, along with the premier boxing promoter in town, Keystone Promotions, promoted the first show of 2017 last week at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington.

In the main event, Myke Fox, the 6-foot-4 Junior Welterweight from Forestville, won a majority decision over Tresean Wiggins from Newburgh, NY and improved his record to 13-0.

One judge scored the fight a draw, but it was hard to see where Wiggins won four rounds of the eight-round fight.

Rounds one and two saw Fox, 21, trying to figure his southpaw opponent out and didn’t really do much at all. He lost those two rounds on one judge’s score card. Wiggins was a counter puncher and landed some good shots on Fox early on.

“In the beginning, I tried to box him on the outside, but he’s a good counter puncher,” Fox said. “My coach told me to push him back and when I did, the fight became easier. Tresean is definitely the best southpaw I have fought.”

From the third round on, the southpaw Fox began to tattoo Wiggins with his long right jab. He kept building up points with the jab and Wiggins’ counter punching style was not effective as the fight went on.

Troy Fox, Myke’s father and trainer, noticed that Wiggins could not fight going backwards.

“I think Myke did better when he started going forward and kept him going backwards,” he said. “In rounds three and four, I noticed that the guy could not fight going backwards. I did not like Myke backing up early in the fight, so when Myke got him on the ropes, I liked that much better.”

Local fighters are in action over the next two weeks. D.C.’s Lamont Peterson moves up to welterweight on Feb. 18 to fight for the WBA Welterweight title in Cincinnati on the Adrien Broner card. The fight will be shown on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Myke Fox’s older brother, Alantaz, fights on Feb. 25 for the NABF title in Alabama.

Then, the new MGM resort and casino will get in on the action with Capitol Heights’ Gary Russell, Jr. defending his featherweight title on March 11. Undefeated Mike Reed will also fight at the MGM in April.