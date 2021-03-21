Ann's Raspberry Farm is a husband-and-wife team, Ann and Dan Trudel, who grow and harvest their own crops to make delicious, handmade products. The award winning growers have a special selection of jams, brussels sprout relish, hungarian hot pepper mustard, candied jalapenos, and hot pepper jelly. For sixteen seasons, we have carefully handcrafted our products while we harvest our sustainably-grown, chemical-free crops.
Here are a few recipes that will go well with our products.
Hot Pepper Jelly
Our Hot Pepper Jelly is seasonally, hand crafted with Hungarian hot peppers and red bell pepper that we grow on our farm. We bring a fresh, artisan twist to this classic appetizer jelly with a balanced sweet to hot profile and full bodied texture. This is not a syrup. It is a jam. Our beautifully balanced, sweet & hot jelly is wonderful on toasted bagels or paired with a bit of cream cheese on your favorite cracker. Add a dollop as you stir fry your favorite, fresh vegetables for a quick, flavorful meal. Blend it with a few drops of olive oil to glaze your grilled chicken, bison, beef, fish or pork for a lovely, delicious finish. Warm and serve as a sauce for your favorite egg rolls. And, you have not experienced the 'wonders' of your palate until you have tasted this over vanilla ice cream - the warmth of the peppers along with the creamy coolness of the ice cream are sensational...
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Brussels Sprouts
- 2 Tbsp Hot Pepper Jelly
- 2 Tbsp Soy Sauce
- 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Seed (Optional)
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Wash, trim, and half the Brussels sprouts. Heat oil in a frying pan and add the Brussels sprouts cut side down. Saute until they are a bit toasted and turn. Quickly, add 2 Tbsps of Hot Pepper Jelly and 2 Tbsps of Soy Sauce stirring to coat. Then, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and add 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and sesame seeds (optional). Cook until the Brussels sprouts are fork tender. They should be lightly browned and still firm when served.
Here is a Bison Burger recipe that Ann recommended herself to use the Hot Pepper Jelly with: https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/bison-burger-panini-melt
Savory Brussels Sprout Relish
From our years of growing tangy Brussels sprouts, we bring to you an original favorite. Our Savory Brussels Sprout Relish is a two time Good Food Award Winner, a winner of the Central Ohio Signature Food Award and in 2020 received an International Flavor Award. One quarter cup of our relish mixed with cream cheese makes an excellent dip. Serve it on your meat and cheese board with crackers and vegetables for dipping, or your favorite pretzels to make a simple, elegant appetizer or savory snack. The flavors linger calling you back for more. We also use it straight from the jar on everything from omelets to vegetable burgers! Add it to your ham, chicken or pasta salads to create your own delicacies. One taste and you will be inspired to try it on your hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, grilled cheese - even pizza.
Above is our Savory Brussels Sprout Relish served as a dip. One of the most popular ways to serve it is as a dip. The recipe is on the jar. It is two simple ingredients:
1/4 Cup of Savory Brussels Sprout Relish and an 8 oz cream cheese blended together. This is always our best selling product, because it is so unique and tasty.
We always sample it as a dip and offer it alone if requested.
However, straight from the jar it is a great addition to recipes like egg salad, deviled eggs, or chicken salad or in any recipe that calls for relish. Because it has a unique taste, it brings a fresh twist to any recipe. It is a relish and is traditionally used as a topping to burgers and hot dogs. This relish ups your grilling game to a gourmet experience.
Savory Brussels Sprout Dip Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup Ann's Raspberry Farm Savory Brussels Sprout Relish
- 8 ounce block of cream cheese (Whipped or Regular)
Blend together by hand or with an electric mixer. Chill or serve immediately. Refrigerate leftover dip and use within 5-7 days.
Note: Our Savory Brussels Sprout Relish has a sophisticated taste. The taste is bright, soulful and interesting (uniquely delicious, tastefully unfamiliar) and the honey and red wine brine gives the texture a drag on your tongue like a marinade with oil although it contains no oil. This interesting combination of attributes draws you back for more. It makes a great appetizer addition because it wakes up your palate for what comes next. We simplify this unique taste by adding the cream cheese to make a dip. Dip of any sort brings reluctant Brussels sprout tasters to the table. It is a winner with even the most reluctant Brussels sprout tasters which is very fun when sampling.
Hungarian Hot Pepper Mustard
Our warm and tangy artisan mustard is made with a variety of fresh peppers that we grow naturally here on our farm. It is delicious straight from the jar as a dip with vegetables, crackers or pretzels. It is a warm and tangy addition to your meat and cheese board. Our mustard is the perfect condiment for your favorite chicken, vegetable, or meat, as well as, burgers, hot dogs, brats, and deli sandwiches. Add a spoonful to your favorite salad dressing recipe for pasta and meat salads, deviled eggs, or vinaigrette.
Ann and Daniel love providing meaningful food experiences to others when they are at an event or market. They create these products because we enjoy meeting people and seeing them experience the joyful tastes of the fruits (and vegetables) of our labor. Head to their website https://www.annsraspberryfarm.com/ to explore their products. They ship all over the US and are dedicated to giving quality service during these times.
Also, check out their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCia04MqNdE8dlJpHho6iBgA/videos
