UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy released the following statement regarding the shooting death of William Green and the County’s $20 million settlement with his family:
“The civil case has concluded with a settlement between the County and the family of William Green. My office is responsible for handling the criminal case, which is still active. On March 30, 2020, a grand jury indicted former police officer Michael Owen for second degree murder, misconduct in office and related charges. While the charges against Mr. Owen are serious, it is important to remember that he is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial. Nevertheless, we will continue to diligently pursue justice in this case as we do for all of our cases.”
Jury selection in the Owen trial is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2021 and the trial is scheduled for the following week..
