At least if I battle these feelings
I have them inside me to fight,
At least if there’s darkness inside me
Something is seeking the light;
At least if I have these emotions
They’re buried inside me to feel,
At least if something is broken
There’s something inside me to heal;
At least if I mourn and I suffer
There’s something inside me to hurt,
And though it be barren and arid,
At least I know there’s some dirt;
At least if the world feels heartless
I know deep inside that I care,
And at least if I feel like dying
Something that’s living is there.
