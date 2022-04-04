How much worse

Do things have to get

Before they get

Any better?

How much drier

Must the desert grow

Before it gets any wetter?

How many more tears

Must be cried in vain

Before all crying has ceased?

How many more souls

Must be sacrificed

Before we are finally released

From this prison of torture

And pain

And despair

And we find ourselves

No longer here,

But right there,

And we’ve finally left

This deep, dark night,

And awakened in the land

Of splendor and light,

The place of no darkness,

So sparkling and bright?

