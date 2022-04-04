How much worse
Do things have to get
Before they get
Any better?
How much drier
Must the desert grow
Before it gets any wetter?
How many more tears
Must be cried in vain
Before all crying has ceased?
How many more souls
Must be sacrificed
Before we are finally released
From this prison of torture
And pain
And despair
And we find ourselves
No longer here,
But right there,
And we’ve finally left
This deep, dark night,
And awakened in the land
Of splendor and light,
The place of no darkness,
So sparkling and bright?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.