Here are some of the events and attractions that you can expect:
Demolition Derby – buy reduced price tickets online
FREE - parking at Lakeforest Mall is available with a bus ride to the Fairgrounds
FREE - Hundreds of Farm Animals in the barns to visit and learn about agriculture.
FREE - Craft and Home Arts exhibits to see – consider entering your own project for a chance to win a Blue Ribbon – go to MCAGFAIR.com to view the Fair catalog for Departments and Classes to enter your projects.
Chilly Mall for unusual and interesting products for purchase
New - Johnny Rockets Motorcycle Circus will be in the Grandstand on Opening Day for the first time ever - $10 online
New – FREE - Music On Maple Avenue – Saturday, August 13, featuring Unity Reggae Band, Over 21 beverages for sale - Outside of the Grapes and Grain Garden – Near the BIG Cheese
New - FREE Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will provide entertainment next to the 4-H Building throughout the week
FREE – Agricadabra magic show on the Pepco Community Stage
FREE – Brad Comedy Hypnotist on the Pepco Community Stage
FREE - Josh Knotts – Extreme Illusions and Escapes on the Pepco Community Stage
FREE – Truck Drag Racing in the Grandstand
FREE – Lawnmower Racing in the Grandstand Opening Day – bring yours to compete
FREE – Touch a Truck – Sunday - heavy equipment and trucks for children of all ages in the grandstand to get close and take photos
FREE – Stilt Walker extraordinaire Carrie McQueen on the Fairgrounds all week
FREE – Fast Action Motorsports – Remote Control Car Racing all week
Here is more information you should know about the fair:
FREE – Children 11 and under pay nothing for Fair Admission to the “9 Best Days of Summer”
Buy Tickets - Online at mcagfair.com only - discounted all day ride wristbands – use any one day – cost only $20 – sale ends at midnight on Saturday, August 13.
Monster Truck Madness – buy reduced price tickets online
- Get the Montgomery County Ag Fair app on Apple or Android to plan your day
FREE – Senior Day – Tuesday, August 16, free entry to 65 years of age and older
FREE – Military Day – Thursday, August 18, free admission for active military in uniform or with a valid military ID
Go to MCAGFAIR.com for complete Fair details
