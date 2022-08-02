Here are some of the events and attractions that you can expect:

  • Demolition Derby – buy reduced price tickets online

  • FREE - parking at Lakeforest Mall is available with a bus ride to the Fairgrounds

  • FREE - Hundreds of Farm Animals in the barns to visit and learn about agriculture.

  • FREE - Craft and Home Arts exhibits to see – consider entering your own project for a chance to win a Blue Ribbon – go to MCAGFAIR.com to view the Fair catalog for Departments and Classes to enter your projects.

  • Chilly Mall for unusual and interesting products for purchase

  • New - Johnny Rockets Motorcycle Circus will be in the Grandstand on Opening Day for the first time ever - $10 online

  • New – FREE - Music On Maple Avenue – Saturday, August 13, featuring Unity Reggae Band, Over 21 beverages for sale - Outside of the Grapes and Grain Garden – Near the BIG Cheese

  • New - FREE Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will provide entertainment next to the 4-H Building throughout the week

  • FREE – Agricadabra magic show on the Pepco Community Stage

  • FREE – Brad Comedy Hypnotist on the Pepco Community Stage

  • FREE - Josh Knotts – Extreme Illusions and Escapes on the Pepco Community Stage

  • FREE – Truck Drag Racing in the Grandstand

  • FREE – Lawnmower Racing in the Grandstand Opening Day – bring yours to compete

  • FREE – Touch a Truck – Sunday - heavy equipment and trucks for children of all ages in the grandstand to get close and take photos

  • FREE – Stilt Walker extraordinaire Carrie McQueen on the Fairgrounds all week

  • FREE – Fast Action Motorsports – Remote Control Car Racing all week

Here is more information you should know about the fair:

  • FREE – Children 11 and under pay nothing for Fair Admission to the “9 Best Days of Summer”

  • Buy Tickets - Online at mcagfair.com only - discounted all day ride wristbands – use any one day – cost only $20 – sale ends at midnight on Saturday, August 13.

  • Monster Truck Madness – buy reduced price tickets online

  • Get the Montgomery County Ag Fair app on Apple or Android to plan your day

  • FREE – Senior Day – Tuesday, August 16, free entry to 65 years of age and older

  • FREE – Military Day – Thursday, August 18, free admission for active military in uniform or with a valid military ID

  • Go to MCAGFAIR.com for complete Fair details

