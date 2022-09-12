2022 NFL Season Preview | The B&W Sports Podcast Produced by Gibson Hirt and Zach Rice of the Walt Whitman Black & White. Posted to the Sentinel with permission Sep 12, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Made by Greer Vermilye Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sports editors Gibson Hirt and Zach Rice preview the upcoming 2022 NFL season, giving their awards and playoff predictions. Link here to listen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Nfl Podcast Student Written Student Article Featured Student Writer Whitman Black & White Whitman High School Walt Whitman High School Black & White × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. City of Gaithersburg City of Gaithersburg Social Media Guide Gaithersburg Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture Launches YouTube Channel Featured Student Stories 2022 NFL Season Preview | The B&W Sports Podcast Former Whitman teacher and crew coach Kirkland Shipley sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual abuse The yummiest time of the year: eating up D.C. Restaurant Week Administrators visit math classes to discuss new school policies, expectations Concert review: Lorde illuminates D.C. with Solar Power Tour Friday Night Lights Return as Wildcats Win WJ Girls’ Volleyball Sets Up to Hit it off in Fall Sports Season New high school wellness centers not on track to be fully staffed until December “He understands us”: Intro to Engineering teacher Kevin Pope retires after 24 years at Whitman Is Montgomery County handling the mental health crisis? Latest Posts Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit 2022 NFL Season Preview | The B&W Sports Podcast Former Whitman teacher and crew coach Kirkland Shipley sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual abuse 21 Year Anniversary of 9/11 Why I was arrested to “Stop the war! Save the climate!” The yummiest time of the year: eating up D.C. Restaurant Week Administrators visit math classes to discuss new school policies, expectations BCC Tattler Communities Tattler October 2021 Newsletter Reposted with permission from the school.Updated Oct 20, 2021 The Montgomery County Sentinel Newly Elected MCPS Student Member of the Board by Nikki Mirala May 17, 2021 Communities Verdict Reached in the Derek Chauvin Trial Nikki MiralaUpdated May 1, 2021 Communities How the Rise in Anti-Asian Hate is Impacting Local Female Asian Students by Nikki MiralaUpdated Apr 6, 2021 Communities Mental Health Resources By Nikki MiralaUpdated Mar 4, 2021 Opinion What ‘Defunding the Police’ Actually Means: An Interviewwith Dr. Shani Buggs By Nikki MiralaUpdated Mar 4, 2021 Tweets by The Montgomery County Sentinel Upcoming Events Sep 18 Adventure Premieres New Digital Series Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Classified Ads Exterior Cleaning! Notice of Application for State Wetland Licenses Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.