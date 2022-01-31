Gaithersburg, MD (January 31, 2022) The winners of the 19th Annual Young Artist Award Competition will be presented virtually in a pre-recorded concert free of charge on Vimeo on Friday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. Administered by the City of Gaithersburg and supported by the Kentlands Community Foundation, the Young Artist Award Competition is a juried event that provides talented musicians ages 12 to 18 with an enriching artistic experience.
This year’s virtual competition was held conservatory style, with the students competing against each other regardless of their musical instrument and without individual instrument categories.
The 2022 Young Artist Award winners are:
Grand Prize Winner Joseph Ahn
First Place David Wang
Second Place (tie) Joanne Fan & Yifan Li
Third Place (tie) Daphne Wen & Allen Yoo
Honorable Mentions: Briggs Williamson & Maren Lewis
The Carrie McMahon Dietz Award for Excellence, which is presented to the Gaithersburg resident who scored highest in the Competition, goes to David Wang. This award recognizes the late Carrie McMahon Dietz for her longstanding commitment to the Young Artist Award program.
