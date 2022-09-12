In honor of yesterday's anniversary of a national tragedy, we at the Sentinel wish peace to all those who need it.
Many heroic and innocent people were lost that day and we will never forget what they went through.
For those who need it, resources are available at https://voicescenter.org/ which "provides long-term support and resources that promote mental health care and wellness, for victims’ families, responders, survivors, and families of those who have died of 9/11 related illnesses; and assists communities in preparing for and recovering from tragedy."
May the 11 Montgomery County victims continue to rest in peace:
- William Edward Crowell
- Gerald Paul Fisher
- Lawrence D Getzfred
- Michele Heidenberger
- Angela Marie Houtz
- Teddington Hamm Moy
- Lt. Daren H. Pontell
- Scott A. Powell
- Todd Hayes Reuben
- Patricia Statz
- Ernest M. Willcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.