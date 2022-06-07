The Cappies of the National Capitol Area held its twenty-second annual Gala recognizing excellence in High School theatre. The Tony’s like sell out event was held in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center. Hundreds of student nominees were celebrated. Eleven schools who were nominated for best play and musical performed. Community dignitaries and Cappies alums presented awards to the finalists in forty technical and performance categories.   

Cappies is a unique collaborative program for journalism and theatre students. Trained student critics review Cappies designated high school shows throughout the year. The best written reviews are published in the local press. At the end of the season, the student critics vote for who of their peers should be recognized for awards. The Cappies critics are ambassadors for high school theatre and spread the word about the value and fun of participating in theatre.

The following are this year’s Cappies award winners.  

Category 

Winner 

Show Name 

School Name 

Andy Mays Rising Critic 

McKenzie Phelan 

 

Quince Orchard High School 

Maryland Theater Guide Returning Critic 

Gwen Ihde 

 

Oakton High School 

Bill Strauss Graduating Critic 

Amelia Preble 

 

Robinson Secondary School 

Marketing and Publicity 

Clare A'Hearn 

Airness High School Edition 

McLean High School 

Special Effects and/or Technology 

Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, Ryan Lien, Mayuka Valluri, Aiden Zurcher 

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical 

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology 

Hair and Make-up 

Sabrina Beadie, Emery Graninger, Erin Sharpe 

Airness High School Edition 

McLean High School 

Sound 

JT Fulkerson, Ethan Jones, Emma Springer, Matthias Zahniser-Renteria 

Airness High School Edition 

McLean High School 

Props 

KD Bectel, Lyra Jaffe, Kate Schneider, Tanween Syed 

Little Shop of Horrors 

Alexandria City High School 

Lighting 

Katie Eagan, Chad Kassan, Haley Novotny 

Head over Heels 

Robinson Secondary School 

Costumes 

Jessica Boalick, Andy Lawrence, Lora-Berkeley Macaranas, Ella Patterson 

Head over Heels 

Robinson Secondary School 

Sets 

Talia Holzman 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Orchestra 

HHS Pit Orchestra  

Anastasia 

Heritage High School 

Choreography 

Karina Yakubisin 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Creativity 

Leaf Playwriting Team 

Leaf 

Loudoun Valley High School 

Stage Management 

Dominique Monette 

Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards) 

South County High School 

Stage Crew 

Luca He, Lucas Kelly, Jane Sullivan, Conner Tone 

Freaky Friday 

Langley High School 

Ensemble in a Play 

The Jurors 

Twelve Angry Jurors 

Duke Ellington School of the Arts 

Ensemble in a Musical 

Follies Girls 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Featured Actor in a Female Role 

Mary Ulses 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 

James Madison High School 

Featured Actor in a Male Role 

Cyrus Rivers 

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical 

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology 

Dancer in a Female Role 

Karina Yakubisin 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Dancer in a Male Role 

August Rivers 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Female Vocalist 

Jeanne Lubika 

Mamma Mia! 

Clarksburg High School 

Male Vocalist 

Conor Farah 

Freaky Friday 

Langley High School 

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play 

Katie Rice 

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised] 

Meridian High School 

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play 

Logan Baker 

Puffs 

Fairfax High School 

Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical 

Ryan Lien 

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical 

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology 

Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical 

Jonah Uffelman 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 

James Madison High School 

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play 

Emma Harris 

Tony n' Tina's Wedding 

Herndon High School 

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play 

Anna Rae Eppard 

Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards) 

South County High School 

Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical 

Melanie Becker 

Anastasia 

Bishop Ireton High School 

Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical 

Sloane Helmick 

Disney's Beauty and the Beast 

Freedom High School 

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play 

Liesl Winternitz 

The Heidi Chronicles 

Lake Braddock Secondary School 

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play 

Santiago Moriarty 

Twelve Angry Jurors 

Duke Ellington School of the Arts 

Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical 

Katie Phillips 

Mary Poppins 

Independence High School 

Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical 

Matthew Rubin 

Disney's Newsies 

Quince Orchard High School 

Song 

I've Got Rhythm 

Crazy for You 

South Lakes High School 

Critic Team 

  

Quince Orchard High School 

Play 

Airness High School Edition 

 

McLean High School 

Musical 

Crazy for You 

 

South Lakes High School 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.