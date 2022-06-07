The Cappies of the National Capitol Area held its twenty-second annual Gala recognizing excellence in High School theatre. The Tony’s like sell out event was held in the Concert Hall of the Kennedy Center. Hundreds of student nominees were celebrated. Eleven schools who were nominated for best play and musical performed. Community dignitaries and Cappies alums presented awards to the finalists in forty technical and performance categories.
Cappies is a unique collaborative program for journalism and theatre students. Trained student critics review Cappies designated high school shows throughout the year. The best written reviews are published in the local press. At the end of the season, the student critics vote for who of their peers should be recognized for awards. The Cappies critics are ambassadors for high school theatre and spread the word about the value and fun of participating in theatre.
The following are this year’s Cappies award winners.
Category
Winner
Show Name
School Name
Andy Mays Rising Critic
McKenzie Phelan
Quince Orchard High School
Maryland Theater Guide Returning Critic
Gwen Ihde
Oakton High School
Bill Strauss Graduating Critic
Amelia Preble
Robinson Secondary School
Marketing and Publicity
Clare A'Hearn
Airness High School Edition
McLean High School
Special Effects and/or Technology
Leydi Cris Cobo Cordon, Ryan Lien, Mayuka Valluri, Aiden Zurcher
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Hair and Make-up
Sabrina Beadie, Emery Graninger, Erin Sharpe
Airness High School Edition
McLean High School
Sound
JT Fulkerson, Ethan Jones, Emma Springer, Matthias Zahniser-Renteria
Airness High School Edition
McLean High School
Props
KD Bectel, Lyra Jaffe, Kate Schneider, Tanween Syed
Little Shop of Horrors
Alexandria City High School
Lighting
Katie Eagan, Chad Kassan, Haley Novotny
Head over Heels
Robinson Secondary School
Costumes
Jessica Boalick, Andy Lawrence, Lora-Berkeley Macaranas, Ella Patterson
Head over Heels
Robinson Secondary School
Sets
Talia Holzman
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Orchestra
HHS Pit Orchestra
Anastasia
Heritage High School
Choreography
Karina Yakubisin
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Creativity
Leaf Playwriting Team
Leaf
Loudoun Valley High School
Stage Management
Dominique Monette
Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards)
South County High School
Stage Crew
Luca He, Lucas Kelly, Jane Sullivan, Conner Tone
Freaky Friday
Langley High School
Ensemble in a Play
The Jurors
Twelve Angry Jurors
Duke Ellington School of the Arts
Ensemble in a Musical
Follies Girls
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Featured Actor in a Female Role
Mary Ulses
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
James Madison High School
Featured Actor in a Male Role
Cyrus Rivers
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Dancer in a Female Role
Karina Yakubisin
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Dancer in a Male Role
August Rivers
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Female Vocalist
Jeanne Lubika
Mamma Mia!
Clarksburg High School
Male Vocalist
Conor Farah
Freaky Friday
Langley High School
Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play
Katie Rice
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [Revised]
Meridian High School
Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play
Logan Baker
Puffs
Fairfax High School
Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical
Ryan Lien
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical
Jonah Uffelman
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
James Madison High School
Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play
Emma Harris
Tony n' Tina's Wedding
Herndon High School
Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play
Anna Rae Eppard
Puffs (Two Act Edition for Young Wizards)
South County High School
Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical
Melanie Becker
Anastasia
Bishop Ireton High School
Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical
Sloane Helmick
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Freedom High School
Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play
Liesl Winternitz
The Heidi Chronicles
Lake Braddock Secondary School
Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play
Santiago Moriarty
Twelve Angry Jurors
Duke Ellington School of the Arts
Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical
Katie Phillips
Mary Poppins
Independence High School
Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical
Matthew Rubin
Disney's Newsies
Quince Orchard High School
Song
I've Got Rhythm
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
Critic Team
Quince Orchard High School
Play
Airness High School Edition
McLean High School
Musical
Crazy for You
South Lakes High School
