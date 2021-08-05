Washington, D.C. - The following statement is attributable to Kyle Bragg, President of 32BJ SEIU, the largest property service workers union in the country:
“Today we mourn the loss of a great labor leader and a champion for working people across the nation, Richard Trumka.
“Richard was a transformational leader within the labor movement. He spent decades advancing the work of organizing, and took monumental steps to further diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the AFL-CIO.
“Sadly we know firsthand what it’s like to lose a leader suddenly, with our loss of 32BJ SEIU President Hector Figueroa just a few years ago. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends and Richard’s brothers and sisters at AFL-CIO.
“Richard Trumka helped to vastly improve the lives of millions of working families. His legacy will live on through the power of the labor movement he leaves behind.”
###
With more than 175,000 members in 11 states, including over 20,000 in the D.C. area and Baltimore, MD, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country.
