In recent years, many teens have taken it upon themselves to get involved and be the change that they want to see in the world. Student advocacy can be related to issues ranging from racial inequality to gender inequity. For many students, it may seem difficult to speak up about such heavy topics. Others may not know where to start or who they can talk to. This article will explore some ways you can get involved as a student leader.
One of the first steps you can take to get started is to join student organizations in your local community. MCPS has many options for students to show their leadership, such as school-wide Student Government Associations (SGA), Student Member of Board of Education (SMOB), and Superintendents Leadership Academy (SLA). In these organizations, students can discuss and act on issues in their community while sharing their student voices on school system initiatives. There are also organizations, such as MoCo EmpowHER and MoCo Pride Youth, that focus specifically on advocating for young women and the LGBTQ+ community. These organizations give students a safe space to discuss their needs and stand up for their rights and concerns. Members can also build their public speaking, teamwork, and leadership skills.
If no existing organizations interest you, starting your own organization is another great option to get involved. Figure out what specific issue interests you most and check your school’s and organization’s requirements. Next, determine your organization’s goals and overall mission. Be sure to look into how responsibilities will be distributed between members. Lastly, find other students interested in getting involved and approach a teacher or administrator to see if they are willing to sponsor your organization.
Being a student advocate all begins with trying to be a good listener and understanding things from another student’s perspective, along with creating an environment that feels safe for others to speak up for their rights and concerns. Strive to be as knowledgeable as possible about the rights of students and administrator responsibilities under state and federal laws to meet your organization’s goals and needs. Remember to take a fact-based approach to issues and research all of the essential information.
Ultimately, becoming a student advocate can help you make a positive impact on your community. Although it may be difficult to know where to begin, keep in mind that even a seemingly small contribution can make a difference.
