The Spellman physicians are a family with a four-generation medical excellence legacy spanning over a century.
The legacy of the Spellman physicians began with Frank J. Spellman, an MD who overcame significant obstacles to provide all his children with education opportunities. Despite starting the first grade at age 16, Frank J. Spellman graduated from Howard University’s College of Medicine at age 31 in 1909. Succeeded by Mitchell Spellman, Frank J. Spellman opened the door for future generations of Spellman to pursue a career in medicine.
Mitchell Spellman earned his MD from Howard University’s College of Medicine at the remarkably young age of 24 in 1944. He also earned his Ph.D. in Surgery at the University of Minnesota in 1954. Before he died in 2013, he navigated building a career during the Civil Rights Movement. He has made paramount contributions to the medical space, especially regarding academia and the development of the American academic health center. In 1969, he served as the founding dean of Charles R. Drew Postgraduate Medical School, which was named after his mentor Charles Drew, in Los Angeles. In 1974, he received an honorary degree at Georgetown University’s medical school. He later served as a dean and faculty member at Harvard University for 25 years. Singer Stevie Wonder also attended and serenaded him at his 80th birthday party.
With over a century of impact, the Spellman legacy continues to grow. Mitchell Spellman’s son, Frank A. Spellman, received his undergraduate degree from John Hopkins University and received his medical degree from the University of California San Francisco in 1977. Soon after, he did an ophthalmology residency at Harvard and a retinal surgery fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He is also a 2021 inductee for John Hopkins University’s Indispensable Role of Blacks, an exhibit that highlights the critical role blacks have and continue to play in shaping the school.
Frank Spellman’s nephew, Anthony Spellman graduated from medical school, becoming the 4th generation Spellman physician. Through their endeavors, both Spellmans are furthering their family’s legacy.
