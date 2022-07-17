Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.