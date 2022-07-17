"Dear Friends,
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Parish thanks you for your prayers, encouragement, and support following last weekend’s vandalism in our Church. We are extremely grateful for your consideration and your expressions of solidarity. Many have asked about how to provide financial support during this time. We are happy to report that the insurance will cover most of the expenses related to the repair and restoration of the Church. For those who would like to contribute to the restoration efforts, for costs not covered by the insurance, and other additional expenses for increased security measures, one way to do that is through our online giving platform, Faith Direct. For your convenience, a link below is provided. Please know of our profound gratitude to you all."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwUKUsm3zyk
