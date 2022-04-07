Farming was the primary industry in Montgomery County until World War II and at one time there were over 300 family-operated dairy farms in Montgomery County. But the second half of the 20th century saw a rapid decline in Montgomery County farms and by 2017 the number of operating dairy farms in the County dropped to just four. This presentation, which will identify early Bethesda-area dairy farms and creameries and discuss some of them in detail, was developed in cooperation with the Bethesda Historical Society to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Bethesda.
 

