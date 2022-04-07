Farming was the primary industry in Montgomery County until World War II and at one time there were over 300 family-operated dairy farms in Montgomery County. But the second half of the 20th century saw a rapid decline in Montgomery County farms and by 2017 the number of operating dairy farms in the County dropped to just four. This presentation, which will identify early Bethesda-area dairy farms and creameries and discuss some of them in detail, was developed in cooperation with the Bethesda Historical Society to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of Bethesda.
A Zoom Presentation: Dairy Industry in the Bethesda Area in the First Half of the 20th Century
- provided by Wendy Kaufman and Bethesda Historical Society
-
- Updated
- 0
City of Gaithersburg
Featured Student Stories
- Hurricane Ida forces college students to evacuate
- Fight for name change gains national recognition; sparks debate
- Afghanistan crisis leads to dip in presidential approval ratings
- Fight for ASL successful but class space remains limited
- Bus driver shortage disrupts routes county-wide
- MCPS Board of Education discusses plans for school year
- Dyslexia: Traveling Alternative Paths of Intelligence
- Storytelling: A History, an Art, and a Human Legacy
- Yuri Kochiyama and Her Impact on The Asian American Population
- MCPS releases “Return to R.A.I.S.E.” in-person athletics plan
Latest Posts
- Councilmember Jawando hosts a special in-person event for his 100th Storytime at Rockville Memorial Library on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m.
- Gaithersburg Establishes New Outdoor Seating Permit
- Candidate Forums in Bowie on April 12 and 14
- A Zoom Presentation: Dairy Industry in the Bethesda Area in the First Half of the 20th Century
- One Healthcare Worker's Story: "Dear Maryland General Assembly, Please make it a felony to assault me"
- Join the Green Forum Livestream for Rock Creek Conservancy
- Local Resident Shares Poetry About HIs Ancestors' Home of Ukraine in these Trying Times
- We've Already Won
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
-
Apr 10
-
Apr 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.