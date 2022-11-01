Washington, D.C., November 1, 2022…The ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) D.C. regional office, which serves the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia, welcomes the Montgomery County Council’s passage of a resolution to address and combat antisemitism today. We thank the Councilmembers for understanding the importance of raising awareness about modern antisemitism.
“It is only through education, advocacy, community partnerships, and workplace engagement that we will be able to address the rising antisemitism in the United States,” said Meredith R. Weisel ADL D.C. Regional Director. “We commend our law makers in Montgomery County for recognizing that together we can work to condemn and raise awareness around antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it.”
ADL strongly believes we must Shine A Light on antisemitism which pervades all facets of our society. We continue to see historic levels of antisemitism the in schools, on college campuses, on social media, in our workplaces, and in our communities. “We must take a whole of society approach and be committed together to engage in critical conversations about how antisemitism and other forms of hatred and bigotry are becoming normalized,” noted Weisel.
ADL is grateful to the leadership of Councilmember Andrew Friedson, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Council Vice President Evan Glass for their recognition that affirming the non-binding International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, including the eleven contemporary examples, signals to the community that antisemitism will not be tolerated and will help provide educational tools to identify it. We applaud all the Councilmembers for their learning and deepening their knowledge of how the eleven examples of IHRA may serve as illustrations of how antisemitism manifests contemporaneously.
Today’s unanimous 9-0 vote signals that as antisemitic incidents increase, governments and civil society can seek out ways to speak out against antisemitism and ensure there is an awareness of its real-life manifestations and impacts to the entire Jewish community.
ADL is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.” Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all. More at www.adl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.