GLEN ECHO: Peek behind the curtain of Adventure’s first in-theatre show since the beginning of the pandemic, Luchadora!. Written by Alvaro Saar Rios, the discovery of a worn pink wrestling mask prompts Nana Lupita, a Wisconsin grandmother, to share her tale about growing up in 1960s Texas. Follow her journey of defying gender norms, chasing one’s dreams, and appreciating the ties that bind a family together as she paves her way through the world of wrestling, discovering her own family traditions along the way. This sneak peek will feature behind the scenes rehearsals and a first look at costumes designed by Jeannette Christensen. The show begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.
Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited to kick off Adventure’s 70th season with such a heartwarming tale about family and unexpected connections, which is this year’s theme. Says Kong, “The blend of the past and present in this play really showcases the unique connection between generations and between familial and societal expectations.”
This sneak peak will premiere free on Facebook on August 29, 2021 at 3PM ET. Luchadora! opens September 19, 2021. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.
ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC
Adventure Theatre MTC educates and inspires new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.
ABOUT ALVARO
Alvaro Saar Rios has received commissions from various organizations, including the Kennedy Center, Chicago Children’s Theatre, The Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, and Honolulu Theatre for the Youth. His award-winning play, Luchadora!, is published by Dramatic Publishing Inc. Dra
ABOUT RICKY
Ricky Ramon has directed over 40 plays and musicals. He travels extensively across the country educating students and teachers in college and career readiness, theatre (acting and directing), curriculum development, arts advocacy, and arts integration. Ricky is originally from Pearsall, Texas. He was recently selected to serve as a judge for the Helen Hayes Awards for professional theatre in Washington DC and to serve on the Latinx Theatre Commons Steering Committee.
