GLEN ECHO: This week, Adventure Theatre MTC’s Sunday digital productions will feature a digital reading of an original work entitled The Truth About Krampus by Charlotte La Nasa. Adventure Theatre MTC’s digital productions are Sundays at 3PM ET (note new time) free on Facebook-Live.
Pre-teen Edda believes the church officials running her medieval Austrian village aren’t being honest about the magical creature Krampus. When tragedy strikes, Edda is determined to find out the truth: Is Krampus the Helpful Beast still out there? And if he takes her to the top of the fabled mountain, what will she see? Navigating the dangerous, magical, “Dark Wood,” Edda must find the right tools to face life’s heart-wrinkling moments and find the voice she’s been missing all along.
Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong look forward to presenting this new play to family audiences. Says Kong, “Even as we emerge from the pandemic, Adventure remains committed to championing new works for the stage and to the digital storytelling space. Digital readings have become one of our most useful tools for developing a script, and we’re honored to bring this incredible story to life for the first time on Sunday.”
The Truth About Krampus will premiere free on Facebook on July 25, 2021, at 3PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.
ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC
Adventure Theatre MTC educates and inspires new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.
ABOUT CHARLOTTE
Charlotte is a theater maker based in D.C. Directing credits include Anacostia Playhouse, Rorschach Theater Company, Mosaic Theater Company, and Shepherd University, as well as assistant directing at Contemporary American Theater Festival and American Shakespeare Center. She has served as a new play dramaturg at Contemporary American Theater Festival, Prologue Theatre Company, and 4615 Theater Company's DMV Q-Fest. Most recently, the Pomegranate Room produced her mythology inspired radio play “immediatelies and immortalities.” Before coming to D.C., Charlotte served in an inaugural role as the first full-time theater director at Saint James School in Hagerstown, MD, and interned at New Dramatists and in the literary office at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.
