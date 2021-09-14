GLEN ECHO: Adventure unveils the second episode of Artistically Black. Host Dannielle Hutchinson will be joined by ATMTC Academy’s very own Tony Thomas, illustrious dancer, director, teaching artist and architect. What doesn't he do? Dannielle and Tony will talk about Tony's journey as an artist, the barriers plaguing Black artists, how the industry has changed, and his vision for the future of musical theatre! Artistically Black begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.
Executive Team Leon Seemann, and Chil Kong are delighted to see two of Adventure's own on screen together. Says Kong, “Dannielle and Tony have been at the forefront of innovating and developing ATMTC Academy's programming. They make it possible to share our love of theatre with new students, and we couldn't do it without them.”
Episode two of Artistically Black will premiere free on Facebook on September 12, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.
ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC
Adventure Theatre MTC educates and inspires new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.
ABOUT DANNIELLE
Dannielle Hutchinson started her career at Adventure Theatre as the Academy Registrar in 2015. She is a former teaching artist, actor, and playwright. As a proud graduate of Morgan State University, where she studied theatre arts and stage management under Shirley Basfield Dunlap, Dannielle began her theatre career as a stage manager for MetroStage in Alexandria, VA. Prior to joining the Adventure Theatre Academy team, she taught English and Drama in Prince George’s County Public Schools.
ABOUT TONY
Since his youth, Tony Thomas has toured, performed, and worked as a professional artist, scoping a range of television, film, stage, and concert dance. His international travels and residencies through Italy, Australia, London, Japan, and the U.S. have exposed him to intriguing cultural practices and art forms. Enforcing focus, fluidity, and precision, Tony is a two-time Helen Hayes nominee for Outstanding Choreography. From the start of his career and up till now, Tony has worked and developed his craft under Debbie Allen, Broadway’s David Saint and Joey McKneely, Steven Nachamie, Tony Powell, Christopher Huggins, Shawn Cosby, and Mike Malone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.