This virtual Candidate Forum will provide voters an opportunity to meet and engage with candidates campaigning to represent districts 21, 22, and 23 in the Maryland General Assembly. Register today and share this flyer with your neighbors! The community should be informed of their options at the ballot box. Get registration details here: https://tinyurl.com/2022PEOCANFORUM
AKA Chapter of Psi Epsilon Omega to host 2022 MD State Candidate Forum - June 28, 2022
