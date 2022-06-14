Candidate Forum

This virtual Candidate Forum will provide voters an opportunity to meet and engage with candidates campaigning to represent districts 21, 22, and 23 in the Maryland General Assembly. Register today and share this flyer with your neighbors! The community should be informed of their options at the ballot box. Get registration details here: https://tinyurl.com/2022PEOCANFORUM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.