The annual Kensington Model Train Show, “All Aboard for Kensington,” returned to the Kensington Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sponsored by the Ditto Group of Long & Foster Real Estate and the Town of Kensington, the show featured model trains alongside fun for all ages. This includes “O” gauge electric trains, a train show, a train-themed StoryWalk® and an I Spy train game.
Local club National Capital Tracker ran the “O” gauge electric trains on multiple layouts, complete with different flourishes like steam, train whistles and depots and bridges.
The train show featured different events each day. On Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Orleans Express, a traditional and “Dixieland” jazz band, performed. On Sunday, Noyes Librarian Mr. Sean hosted story times at 11 a.m. and noon, and Matthew Dodd shared railroad stories and songs from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation StoryWalk®, which is up until Wednesday, walked visitors through the children’s novel "Steam Train, Dream Train" by Sherri Duskey Rinker as they traveled from the Town Hall to Reinhardt Park on 10400 Armory Ave.
Tickets were $7 for adults and $2 for children, with a $15 maximum per family. The proceeds benefited the Kensington Historical Society and the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation.
Boy Scout Troop #439 also sold hot dogs and snacks on-site.
