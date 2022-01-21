So much of the news coming out of school districts like MCPS has been grim, but this magazine is far from fuzzy. The Amplifier, created by the students of Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Blake, and Einstein High School, is a joint high school magazine addressing the most prevalent and critical issues in MCPS. It not only highlights the events which have characterized a year like none other, but more notably how students have been impacted by them. When leaders and administrators won’t take action in response to these issues, the students will. We want this magazine to not only shed light on the recent incidents within our county, but also foster discussions surrounding them. From violent incidents of hate to the impact of social media on mental health to the removal of SROs, this magazine covers it all. We interview psychologists, council members, directors of restorative justice, and more. The topics that this magazine covers are in dire need of discussion. This (free) magazine will be physically distributed to the three schools mentioned above and other areas of the community, but is also available to view digitally. Read The Amplifier to hear about the issues affecting students today and our calls for accountability.
https://issuu.com/tattlerbcc/docs/amplifier_fall_2021
