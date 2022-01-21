January 28 is Earned Income Tax Credit or EITC Awareness Day. Montgomery County residents should note that EITC is a refundable tax credit that is one of the nation's largest and most effective anti-poverty programs.
According to the IRS, workers and families in Maryland received an average $2,200 tax refund for the 2020 tax year. For 2021, households with incomes not exceeding $57,414 could qualify for the EITC, which could put up to $6,700 into the pockets of eligible taxpayers.
Many people will qualify for EITC for the first time this year due to changes in their income, marital status, or parental status. United Way NCA and its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) partners provide free and virtual tax preparation services to help residents navigate EITC eligibility and encourage DMV residents to #GetItBackInTheDMV. We want to make sure every dollar each of our residents earned in tax credits makes it back into their pockets to pay off debt or contribute to generational wealth that can transform the future of their families.
Based on the 2020 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) reports, which represent the growing number of households in our communities that are employed but do not earn enough to afford basic necessities, 27 percent of households in Montgomery County are ALICE. Seven percent of these households are at the poverty threshold and earn $26,500 (for a home of 4 persons or less). Determining eligibility for earned tax credits could help ALICE households alleviate the burden of some of their monthly expenses, such as food, rent, and healthcare.
Your United Way NCA invests in IRS-trained professionals each tax season to help residents determine EITC and the Child Tax Credit (CTC) eligibility and receive free tax preparation services. In addition, our goal is to support the path to financial equity through our network of Financial Empowerment Centers (FECs).
Free tax services are available at United Way NCA’s FECs, including a new WorkSource Montgomery location managed by CAFE (Coalition for the Advancement of Financial Education) Montgomery, and IRS (VITA) Program sites throughout the DMV until the week of April 15, 2022. Please check each location for specific cut-off dates. For more information on United Way NCA’s economic opportunity services, please visit unitedwaynca.org/economic-opportunity.
