Beatrix Maynard, an Edgewater resident, won first prize in the 2023 Gaithersburg Book Festival poetry contest for high school students for her poem "See the ‘I’ in Windows" on May 20.
Poet and contest judge Sara Burnett said “I love this poem for its relentless strength in voice and in message as it imagines what it might be like to have storefront windows more accurately portray female bodies,” Sara Burnett, poet and contest judge, said. “With echoes of Lucille Clifton and Maya Angelou, this poet knows how to follow the sounds to make a powerful music all her own.”
Burnett announced the top three winners at the festival, where Lily Scheckner, a Montgomery Blair High School sophomore and Silver Spring resident, won second prize for "Halbjude” and Haille Treadaway, an Annapolis Highschool senior and Brooklyn Park resident, won third prize for "A Dream in the City." The poem voted as the Fan Favorite is Harshita Chinta’s, a Poolesville High School sophomore and Rockville resident, "bleach."
Maynard was awarded $250 for first place. Scheckner was awarded $100 for second place. Treadaway was awarded $50 for third place, and Chinta was awarded $25 for Fan Favorite.
To compete, the entrants must have been students who reside in Maryland, Virginia or the District of Columbia and were enrolled in grades 9-12 for the 2022-23 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.