The City of Bowie is seeking applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the City Council. At-Large Councilmember Ingrid Harrison and District 3 Councilmember Adrian Boafo will be resigning from the City Council in December after being elected to other positions. Ms. Harrison will be sworn in as the County Council representative for District 4 and Mr. Boafo will be one of three delegates representing District 23 in the Maryland House of Delegates.
City Council will appoint individuals to fill the vacancies in January or early February after completing an interview process with interested individuals. To be eligible to apply for either vacancy, candidates must:
· Be at least 18 years of age;
· Have resided in the City of Bowie at least one year;
· Be a qualified voter in the City
The term of the selected candidates will be from the date of appointment until the end of this Council term, in November 2023. If they wish to remain on the Council for another term they will run for office in the next election on November 7, 2023.
There are two vacancies:
· At-Large Councilmember representing all residents of Bowie
· District 3 Councilmember, representing the residents of District 3. (The district consists of several neighborhoods listed at the end of this document. Applicants must currently reside in District 3.
Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Awilda Hernandez, City Clerk, Bowie City Hall, 15901 Fred Robinson Way, Bowie, MD 20716. Applications will be
accepted until the close of business on December 30, 2022. For additional information, please call 301-809-3029 or email ahernandez@cityofbowie.org.
According to the City’s Charter, when there is a vacancy on the Council less than 15 months before the next election, the City Council shall appoint an individual to fill the vacancy. The appointment requires a favorable vote by a majority of the remaining Councilmembers. If the vacancy were to occur 15 months or more before the term ends, the replacement shall be selected by a special election. (Since the next election is less than 15 months from now, there will not be a special election.)
District 3 consists of District 3A and 3B. The neighborhoods in each are listed below.
District 3A
- Allen Pond Townhomes
- Bowie Commons
- Brookdale Woodward Estates (Asst. Living)
- Dixon Crossing
- Enfield Chase (north of Enfield Park)
- Evergreen Estates
- Northview
- Princeton Square
- Oakpond
- Old Stage
- Spring Meadows
- Westview
- Woodmore Estates
- Woodmore Highlands
District 3B
- Bowie New Town Center Condos
- Covington (north of Excalibur Road)
- Enfield Chase (south of Enfield Park)
- Ensleigh
- Essington
- Evergreen Apartments (Senior Apartments)
- Governors Green Apartments
- Heather Hills
- Heather Ridge Apartments
- Longleaf
- Palisades
- Patuxent Overlook
- Pin Oak Village (Senior Apartments)
- Vistas at Bowie
- The Willows (Senior Apartments)
- Woodland Lake Condos
Map of District 3A (pdf)
Map of District 3B (pdf)
