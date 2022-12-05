Going to the beach with the family can be a great way to spend your summer, and if you’re lucky, you might catch some of the country’s largest fishing tournaments while you’re there. Coastal summers see multitudes of fishing tournaments come and go, and every year patrons flock from around the world to see this year’s biggest catch and hopefully win that grand prize. So if it’s seemingly all fun and games, why does the tournament world sometimes get a bad rap?
BIG TOURNAMENTS
We’ll start with some basics. In sport fishing, there are a few fish species that make multiple star appearances— Blue Marlin, Swordfish, Tarpon, Black Marlin, Striped Marlin, Mako Sharks, Sailfish, Bluefin Tuna, Mahi Mahi, and Wahoos (Torres, 2021). Many of the United States' most popular fishing tournaments take place along the East Coast, some as close to home as Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean City houses 3 of the biggest tournaments in the US: the Ocean City Tuna Tournament, the White Marlin Open, and the Mid-Atlantic 500 (The 30 Biggest Fishing Tournaments in the USA, 2022). All three tournaments see the catch of tuna, but the White Marlin Open allows for swordfish, sharks, and the catch of Mahi-mahi. While fishing can be a fun weekend hobby for some, these tournaments are not for the faint of heart, as prizes can reach 9.2 million dollars and have over 3,500 fishermen in attendance, spanning hundreds of boats.
SO WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
There are a few issues when it comes to sportfishing. Firstly, some of the fished species are starting to experience dwindling populations. Of the main tournament species, the Bluefin Tuna and the Swordfish are near threatened, the Tarpon, Blue Marlin, and Sailfish are vulnerable, and the Mako Shark is listed as endangered (The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, 2022). But what does that mean exactly? Any species listed as vulnerable or endangered is at a high risk of extinction so there would be no way to increase the species numbers.
Additionally, some tournaments are all about getting the biggest fish, but that can mean that fishermen are taking advantage of the ‘big breeders’ of the species (Shiffman, 2020). In taking the big breeders, the fishermen decrease the likelihood of a population replenishing itself after a catch has occurred because the larger fish tend to reproduce more often and to have a greater number of young. This means that populations are likely to decline if these species are taken out of the ecosystem.
Mortality of catch also plays a role in the mild infamy of the tournament season. Despite many tournaments being held on a catch-and-release basis, where if you don’t want a fish you throw it back, the release of fish can cause higher mortality rates of up to 37% (Broadhurst et al., 2005). Multiple studies have been conducted to look at the risk of fish released from hooks, and while 37% doesn’t seem like a huge amount, it can be difficult to reform a high population. Mortality rates can increase depending on the type of hooks used on fish, where the fish are dropped back in, and a multitude of other factors that are difficult to measure.
But what’s the biggest issue for us as consumers or for fishermen as sellers? When fishing tournaments make their yearly appearance, there can be less catch available for those who make a living selling fish. Many commercial fishermen or fishermen loyal to a mom-and-pop fish
market may struggle to make an income when there are hundreds of boats clogging the water for fun. And there’s nothing worse than getting skimped on your paycheck because someone else took your job. In the coming years, fishermen may experience lower quality catches and fewer catches as global climate change makes a sturdy appearance and threatens the health of our oceans.
IS THERE HOPE?
If it’s all seeming a bit grim, don’t jump ship just yet. According to a local fisherman from Seaborn Seafood in Ocean City, there’s always a way to persevere. Seaborn Seafood catches many species that overlap with tournament fish. Tuna, Mahi mahi, and swordfish can all be found in their shop, but what happens when there’s a tournament in town? According to Seaborn Seafood, there’s no need to worry. Tournament fishermen and commercial fishermen use different methods to make their catch so there’s always some bit of the population left untouched. Another way that Seaborn Seafood can continue to make an income during tournament season is to keep track of what’s in town and if there’s a tuna tournament happening, the shop will maybe skip out on tuna sales that week and prioritize the catch of another species.
Meanwhile, it’s important to remember that tournaments bring tourism. These sport fishers bring friends and family to the coast and spend thousands on hotels and restaurants not to mention the tackle shops and boat fuel companies that gain a generous profit. So there’s a give and take, while some fishermen may make a little less in a week than usual, other local businesses are making the catch of a lifetime.
FUTURE PREDICTIONS
How will increased global climate change impact these tournaments and the livelihoods of local fishermen? It’s not a simple question but it has a relatively simple answer. As climate change progresses we will see an increase in ocean temperatures which can have a multitude of effects: more acidic water, unlivable conditions, and even changes in the water column with even just the slightest change in temperature (Senina et al., 2018).
Let’s take tuna for example. Tuna live in the open water finding food in the surrounding water column. As climate change intensifies the layering of cold and warm water is thrown off meaning the water can’t mix as well. This is an issue for tuna because their food sources feed off the nutrients from the deep ocean that are circulated upwards into the water column by this mixing process. With fewer food resources available, tuna will lack the nutrients needed to breed and produce strong offspring that will eventually become full-grown.
The increase in temperature and reduction of ocean nutrients will impact the food chain dramatically and reduce the fish populations. There’s no simple solution but there is a clear message: a changing climate will negatively impact the economic structure that fishermen use to make a living, and that’s a climate injustice that they have no control over.
WHAT’S IT ALL MEAN?
Taking a big step back, however, although fish mortality can increase during tournament season making them more vulnerable to extinction, the implementation of catch and release for most major tournaments lowers the likelihood of a die-off. While it may not be a perfect solution, the ability of threatened or endangered species to persevere after being released from the hook has
increased, which means more fish for local fishermen to make their living from, and that’s a great improvement.
