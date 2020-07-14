Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey initiated a lawsuit joined by seventeen states characterizing the new visa restrictions as:cruel.abrupt,and unlawful:.In the suit the states oppose the U.s. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Immigration and Customs enforcement policy that would require students whose schools do not have in person classes to leave the country.Harvard And MIT have filed separate lawsuits
Attorney Genera Brian Frosh joins lawsuit by seventeen other states in lawsuit opposing visa restrictions on foreign students
