As the weather gets colder, the leaves change color, and the days get shorter, the dead of fall hits. If your stomach starts to rumble, here are the perfect fall treats.
Simply Recipes has the perfect pumpkin chocolate chip muffins to kick off fall. First, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a standard muffin pan with muffin liners, or grease each well with butter. Then, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together two cups of all-purpose flour, one tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice, one and one-half teaspoons of baking powder, one-half teaspoon of baking soda, and one-half teaspoon of kosher salt.
In a medium mixing bowl, add one 15-ounce can of pumpkin purée, one and one-fourth cups of packed light brown sugar, two large eggs, and one-half cup of vegetable oil. Whisk these ingredients until combined and homogenous. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture and stir with a large spoon or a rubber spatula just until combined and no streaks of flour remain. Be careful to not overmix – it is OK if there are some lumps. Divide the batter evenly amongst the cups ensuring each well is filled nearly to the top. Bake muffins for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the muffin comes out clean. Finally, cool and serve the muffins.
Another sweet treat is Wilton’s apple cider donuts. Before beginning, preheat the oven to 425°F, and prepare the donut pan with vegetable cooking spray. In a large bowl, sift together two cups of cake flour, three-fourths cup of granulated sugar, two teaspoons of baking powder, one teaspoon of salt, one-fourth teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and one-half teaspoon of cinnamon. Add a three-fourths cup of cider, two eggs (lightly beaten), and two tablespoons of melted butter, and beat by hand until just combined. Fill each pan cavity approximately two-thirds full. Bake for nine to 10 minutes or until the tops of the donuts spring back when touched. Let cool in the pan for four to five minutes before removing. Top with glaze and enjoy.
Chocolate caramel-filled apples perfectly quench a sweet tooth, and Wilton has the perfect ones. Start by cutting an apple in half and use a melon baller to hollow out the apple core; leaving a shell a one-fourth inch thick. Spoon hot fudge topping into the hollowed-out apples until half full. Fill a decorating bag with the caramel apple dip and drizzle caramel over the fudge. Optionally, sprinkle with chopped pecans and carefully press some pecans into the mixture. Drizzle more caramel over the pecans to top off the apples.
Craving something sweet to wake you up? Try Delish’s pumpkin spice pancakes. In a large bowl, whisk together one and one-half cup of all-purpose flour, three teaspoons baking powder, two tablespoons of packed brown sugar, one teaspoon of kosher salt, one teaspoon of cinnamon, a quarter teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and a quarter teaspoon of ginger. In a separate bowl, whisk together one cup of milk and one cup pumpkin puree, add two large eggs and stir in one teaspoon of pure vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until just combined. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When butter is foamy, reduce heat to medium-low and ladle pancake batter into skillet. Cook until bubbles start to form and the pancake is golden underneath, about three minutes, then flip and cook the other side until golden, another three minutes. Repeat with the remaining batter, and enjoy.
