COLLEGE PARK, Md. - C-I-T-Y!
That chant echoed throughout the Xfinity Center as it became more and more apparent that the Baltimore City College Black Knights were about to secure a state championship.
The Black Knights defeated the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets, 67-54, to win the Class 3A state title Thursday. They weren’t bashful about their win, either. As the final buzzer sounded, City ran over to the Damascus student section in unison and held out their jerseys with the word “CITY” proudly emblazoned on their chests.
With the win, City collected its fourth state championship since 2009 and capped off an undefeated campaign. The Black Knights broke a program record by winning their 28th game of the season.
“I woke up this morning, like, 27-0, I started to feel a little bit of the pressure,” City College head coach Omarr Smith said of his team’s attitude approaching its record-breaking finale. “We never really had a conversation about it all season. ... It was just one game at a time, to be honest.”
Smith served as an assistant on the Black Knight’s 2014 championship team, and won his first title since taking over as head coach in 2017. City College’s title triumph was another win for the city of Baltimore, which saw New Town High School take the Class 2A championship earlier Thursday evening.
Damascus guard Joey Lutz set the tone for the first quarter with his hot shooting. He made four 3-pointers in the opening frame, all of which came from the college-level white line. Lutz was scoring at will against a rattled City defense, picking up 11 of his team’s first 16 points. After a mid-quarter timeout, City worked its way back into the game thanks to swarming defense that shut down Lutz.
“We forgot the assignment,” Smith said. “We knew it was just the beginning of the game, and we had three quarters to go.”
Lutz wasn’t much of a scoring threat for those final three quarters. His role shifted dramatically throughout the game, as he was mostly a distributor rather than a shot creator after his first quarter explosion. And that’s exactly what City wanted.
The Black Knights’ newfound defensive intensity carried into the second quarter, outscoring the Swarmin’ Hornets, 19-5, and not allowing a single point until the 2:30 mark. Players took turns face-guarding Lutz, forcing him to give up the ball to his Damascus teammates. And his teammates couldn’t recapture the offensive spark. Sloppy turnovers and fouls led to transition scores for City, quickly turning the score around in favor of the Black Knights. City guard K’won Johnson nailed a 3-pointer right before halftime to make it 41-26 at the break.
City kept rolling as the third quarter commenced, and a bewildered Damascus team could only sit and watch. A sequence indicative of the Swarmin’ Hornets struggles occurred with 1:40 left in the quarter. Damascus center Timmy Zalewski grabbed three offensive rebounds right at the rim, and the City defense stopped him each time he went up to shoot. Three point-blank scoring opportunities resulted in zero points. The Swarmin’ Hornets could not score from close range, missing multiple chances to cut into the lead.
Midway through the fourth, a layup from City guard Camerin Horton made it 57-43 in favor of the Black Knights. City guard Daniel Parson stole a sloppy Damascus inbounds pass just seconds later for another easy layup, making it four points in roughly 2 seconds. A deflated Damascus team had no answers after that.
As the clock wound down, Damascus substituted most of its bench. City only dressed six players, and the starters that dominated for three quarters got to finish the final moments of a glorious championship victory. The City fan section kept the cheers coming. “C-I-T-Y! CITY!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.