Gaithersburg, MD (January 18, 2022) The City of Gaithersburg presents the Olney Art Association member exhibition at the Benjamin Gaither Center through March 31, 2022. The Benjamin Gaither Center is located at 80-A Bureau Drive and is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A February reception to meet the artists is being planned. Details will be made available on the City website and on the Arts on the Green and Benjamin Gaither Center Facebook Pages. This exhibit is open to the public.
Face masks are required inside all City facilities, and social distancing and limited capacity protocols are in place. Gallery access is subject to change based on the current health situation. Please check the City’s website for updates.
This exhibit features 30 works of art by 15 member artists of the Olney Art Association (OAA). Located in Olney, Maryland and founded in 1974, the OAA is a professional, learning, creative community of visual fine artists whose expertise ranges in a variety of media, such as oil painting, watercolor, acrylics, pastel, colored pencil, pen and ink, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, digital art, and photography. More information may be found at OlneyArtAssociation.org.
This is the first art exhibition to be held in the new gallery space in the Benjamin Gaither Center. “We are so delighted to be able to share the work of our local artists with the community in this new space, especially with the members and visitors that come to the Benjamin Gaither Center,” says Gallery Program Coordinator Jaree Donnelly. “It is a big, airy, light-filled space that was just begging for beautiful art. The space now feels relaxed, home-like and is alive with color.”
The new gallery is the fourth rotational art exhibit space within City facilities, adding to those at the Arts Barn, Activity Center at Bohrer Park, and Kentlands Mansion. The artwork will change approximately four times per year.
Please note that most of the included artwork is for sale and all images are copyrighted by the artists. For more information, please call 301-258-6394, e-mail artgalleries@gaithersburgmd.gov, or visit the Benjamin Gaither Center gallery webpage. Images from the exhibit may also be found on the gallery webpage for those wishing to experience the exhibit virtually.
Follow the Benjamin Gaither Center on the City’s website and on Facebook.
The Arts on the Green visual arts program is funded in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). To discover more about MSAC grants and how they impact Maryland's arts sector, visit www.msac.org.
