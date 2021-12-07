To celebrate the birth of Bethesda, the Bethesda Historical Society has launched a new exhibit.
The exhibit features comparisons of Bethesda through the decades, old artifacts such as former maps, and photos of Bethesda's more prominent community members through its history.
The public is welcome to visit the Bethesda Historical Society’s Exhibit at the Connie Morella Library (7400 Arlington Road).
Celebrate Bethesda with a visit today!
