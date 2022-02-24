February 23, 2022 (Bethesda, MD) – On March 10 and 11, 2022, Bethesda Urban Partnership will host the Local Writer’s Showcase, celebrating writers from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The Showcase consists of two awards ceremonies and readings, honoring the winners of the annual Bethesda Essay and Short Story Contest, and the Bethesda Poetry Contest. Both ceremonies are free and open to the public.
The Annual Bethesda Poetry Contest Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 10th at 7pm at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E. All of the winners will read their original poems. This year’s judge is award-winning poet Dora Malech and she will join the event and read her poetry. Malech is also an associate professor in The Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University. Two additional guest poets, Derrick Weston Brown and Jona Colson, will also read their poems along with the winners.
The Showcase will continue on Friday, March 11th at 7pm with the Essay & Short Story Contest Awards Ceremony at The Writer’s Center, located at 4508 Walsh Street in downtown Bethesda. Essays were judged by writer Christine Koubek, Director of Creative Writing at George Washington University Lisa Page, and author and writing instructor GG Renee Hill. Short stories were selected by writers Myna Chang, Carrie Callaghan, Ofelia Montelongo, Will Pittman, Adam Schwartz and Alice Stephens.
Over 450 pieces were submitted to this year’s Poetry, Essay and Short Story Contests as writers competed for a chance to win up to $500, a free class and membership to The Writer’s Center and have their work published in Bethesda Magazine’s July/August issue. A total of $4,500 in prize money will be awarded to the 33 winners from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
The 2022 Local Writer’s Showcase is produced by the Bethesda Urban Partnership and sponsored by Bethesda Magazine and The Writer’s Center. Support is also provided by The Trawick Foundation.
For more information, please call 301/215-6660 or visit www.bethesda.org.
Essay Winners:
Dian Seidel, Chevy Chase, MD, 1st Place
Marla Hirsch, Potomac, MD, 2nd Place
Louis Siegel, Rockville, MD, 3rd Place
Jennifer Blanck, Arlington, VA, Honorable Mention
Thu Nguyen, Gaithersburg, MD, Honorable Mention
Emmy Song, Rockville, MD, Honorable Mention
High School Essay Winners:
Ada Fiala, Richard Montgomery High School, 1st Place
Ellie Tinsky, Walt Whitman High School, 2nd Place
Allison Xu, Walter Johnson High School, 3rd Place
Phoebe Lewis, Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Honorable Mention
Short Story Winners:
Elliot Wilner, Bethesda, MD, 1st Place
Sharon Nissim, Silver Spring, MD, 2nd Place
Jackie Jacobson, Rockville, MD, 3rd Place
Eva Cantler, Washington, DC, Honorable Mention
Kristina Saccone, Silver Spring, MD, Honorable Mention
High School Short Story Winners:
Cathryn Russ, Wootton High School, 1st Place
Angelica Frude, Richard Montgomery High School, 2nd Place
Jonah Witte, Montgomery Blair High School, 3rd Place
Mikayla Bellman, Paint Branch High School, Honorable Mention
Camryn Crump, Damascus High School, Honorable Mention
Omotola Fadeyi, Paint Branch High School, Honorable Mention
Poetry Winners:
Jaime Banks, Bethesda MD, 1st Place
Frederick Zirm, Rockville, MD, 2nd Place
Raquel Vazquez, Bethesda, MD, 3rd Place
Akbota Saudabayeva, Bethesda, MD, Honorable Mention
Doug Wilkinson, Takoma Park, MD, Honorable Mention
Jenn Koiter, Washington, D.C., Honorable Mention
High School Poetry Winners:
Sophia Hall, Holton Arms
Sam Melton, Rockville High School
Sophia Flyer, Georgetown Day School
Zara Okudo, Wootton High School
Joshua Phillips, Phillips Academy
Established by Montgomery County in 1994, Bethesda Urban Partnership, Inc. (BUP) is a downtown management organization that markets and maintains downtown Bethesda. The BUP team works in marketing, maintenance, transportation and administration to produce cultural events and community festivals and attend to landscaping and maintenance needs. BUP also manages Bethesda Transportation Solutions (BTS), the Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District, and the Bethesda Circulator as well as the non-profit art spaces, Gallery B and Studio B and Triangle Art Studios. For a closer look, please visit www.bethesda.org.
