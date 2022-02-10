The Maryland Terrapins’ energy was high coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup after squeaking out a win in East Lansing last week. As College Park celebrated senior day, honoring guard Katie Benzan, forward Chloe Bibby, guard Channise Lewis and Zoe Young, the Terps were looking to continue their longest winning streak since November and maintain their undefeated record versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-5). The Terps did not disappoint.
The 17th ranked Terps (17-6), 4th in the Big 10, came out strong in the first half during their 80-65 win against the unranked cornhuskers.
Within the first minute of the game sophomore forward Angel Reese made her presence known on the court. Reese was all over the court in her 26 minutes. Both Reese and Bibby physically loomed over the Cornhuskers and dominated them in points and rebounds.
After scoring the first points of the game Reese went on to score 15 points and recover a whopping 10 offensive rebounds. Bibby went for 21 points while she and Benzan were forces to be reckoned with on the court for 39 minutes.
“Six players in double figures makes us really hard to guard when we play that way as a team,” Head Coach Brenda Frese said. “Nebraska is a really good team for us to hold them to 20 points in the first half and play the way we did defensively, you know, this is a great momentum for us right now.”
“[Bibby’s] a matchup nightmare,” Frese said in her postgame interview.
The Cornhuskers struggled early. With six and a half to go in the first half, Nebraska was stuck in over a six minute long drought while the Terps scored 11 straight. Benzan was aggressive while the defense forced multiple turnovers.
Even when Reese was off the court her presence on the team was still noticeable. With just over two and a half minutes to go in the first quarter, a Nebraska turnover led to junior guard Diamond Miller’s three-point shot. As the Terp’s lead grew to 14, forcing Nebraska to call a timeout to try to re-gain some momentum, Reese was on her teammate’s back running up and down the side of the court cheering.
The Terps defense took their foot off the gas in the third quarter, allowing Nebraska to score 21 points compared to the 20 points they held the Cornhuskers to in the first half.
Sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin had a career game with 20 points and 4 steals, leading the Nebraska bench.
“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome of this game,” Nebraska’s Head Coach Amy Williams said. “We thought this was a great opportunity coming in here today and we did not get off to a great start and credit to Maryland's defense.”
The Cornhuskers also came into today’s game with a four game winning streak.
Notably, the Terrapins were without their junior guard Ashley Owusu, who exited last week’s game with a first half injury.
In her absence, sophomore guard Taisiya Kozlova stepped into the game.
“[Kozlova’s hard work] doesn't always come up on the scoreboard and even when she's on the sideline her energy, her effort, her talking to me on the sideline is always important. I'm so happy for everything that she's done,” Reese said.
As Benzan and Bibby walked off the court in the final minute to hugs from Frese and cheers from the audience, the two hugged with massive grins as time ran out on their senior day game.
“I've only been here for two years and I tried to put all my heart into this program and just to you know, hear the love and support I could really feel that you know I found a place where I belong, you know, where I’m loved” Benzen said.
Bibby’s family, who traveled from Australia, were in attendance for her big game. “It's just awesome to have them in the stands and to be able to have our senior night now, but as you said there's still a lot of basketball left,” Bibby said. “Good to celebrate, but we're onto the next… we want those dubs.”
With Frese’s aspirations as the Big 10 and the NCAA tournaments loom, the Terps are in for a difficult run ahead. After Wednesday’s game versus Wisconsin, the Terrapins will be facing four ranked conference teams. These next few weeks of games will be critical as the Terps have not beaten a ranked team since they played Baylor on Nov. 21.
“We're locked in,” Frese said. “Being short-handed and with our numbers and just the intensity that we're playing with and for each other should give us great confidence as we continue on.”
