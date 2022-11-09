The BIG EAST Women’s Soccer Championship was held at the Maryland SoccerPlex on Sunday. At the event, the top-ranked Georgetown took down Xavier 1-0. At Thursday’s semifinals, Xavier beat St. Johns 3-1 in overtime while Georgetown beat Creighton 1-0.
The BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship semifinals will be held at the Plex on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Creighton will play Seton Hall at 4 p.m. Then, Georgetown will play Butler. The Men’s Championship will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
The BIG EAST Soccer Championships will continue to be held at the Maryland SoccerPlex through the 2024 season as part of a partnership with the Maryland SoccerPlex and the BIG EAST Conference.
Tickets for all games can be purchased here.
Ticket Link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/guhoyas/2022bigeastsoccertournament?spMailingID=8806180&spUserID=NDYwMDk5NDEzNjMzS0&spJobID=1600324159&spReportId=MTYwMDMyNDE1OQS2
