A crowd of BIPOC youth rallied to call for an end to the war in Ukraine and to save the climate in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Saturday at noon.
The youth, members of the BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal Internship, called for a cease-fire, negations, no more weapons sent to Ukraine and a renewed focus on climate change and a Green New Deal.
Melat Ghebreselassie, one of the BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal interns speaking at the rally and a junior at Springbrook High, said, “We forget the true message of the Rev. King when we spend over $100 billion on the war in Ukraine and won’t spend half that on climate change. As the Rev. King said when he came out against the Vietnam War, ‘A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.’”
The local demonstration kicked off 10 days of actions across the country by three separate anti-war coalitions –PeaceInUkraine.org, UnitedNationalAntiwarCoalition (unacpeace.org) and the Answer Coalition (answercoalition.org) – as a response to the growing resistance in Congress to funding the Ukraine war.
BIPOC MOCO Green New Deal Internship, MOCO Veterans For Peace and MOCO Peace Action co-sponsored the protest.
