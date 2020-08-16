baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.