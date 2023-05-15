The City of Bowie will celebrate community leaders who have made exceptional contributions to Bowie and its residents with the inaugural Women Trailblazers Awards. There will be a reception for the honorees at City Hall on Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
The award program was created to acknowledge area women for the efforts they have made through their careers or in public service, and to encourage them to continue in their work. City Councilmembers selected the honorees from among women in business and government and from those in the community who have and are making an impact in the City or in the region.
This year’s honorees are:
- The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams, Retired Circuit Court Judge
- Ms. Evelyn J. Archie, Community Outreach Manager and Community Organizer
- Ms. Elizabeth M. Hewlett, Esq., Attorney and Public Servant
- Dr. Jacqueline R. Marshall, Educator and Entrepreneur
- Ms. Kathleen M. Parker, Educator and Community Volunteer
- Dr. Maggie E. Ray, Educator and Mentor
The awardees will be formally recognized for their service and their accomplishments during the City Council Meeting that immediately follows the reception. Bowie residents are invited to attend the reception and are welcome to stay for the meeting, which will begin at 8 p.m.
Bowie City Hall is located at 15901 Fred Robinson Way, Bowie, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.