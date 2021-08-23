The City of Bowie Public Works Department will begin the semi-annual fire hydrant flushing and testing program in areas served by City water. Hydrant flushing will begin on Monday, September 27, 2021 and will take place Monday through Friday from approximately 9am until 3pm in accordance with the following schedule:
|SEPT 27 & 28
|Buckingham, Derbyshire Sections and Forest Drive
|SEPT 29 & 30
|Somerset and Bowie Forest Sections
|OCT 1 & 4
|Tulip Grove Section including Twin Cedar
|OCT 5 & 6
|Foxhill & Long Ridge Sections
|OCT 7, 8 & 11
|Kenilworth Section
|OCT 12
|Heather Hills Section
|OCT 13, 14 & 15
|Meadowbrook Section
|OCT 18
|Gradys Walk & Glenridge Sections
|OCT 19
|Chapel Forge Section
|OCT 20
|Victoria Heights Section & Race Track Rd Townhouses
|OCT 21
|Idlewild Section
|OCT 22
|Yorktown & Overbrook Sections
|OCT 25
|Whitehall Section
|OCT 26
|Rockledge Section
Some discoloration of your water may occur and clothes washing is discouraged. If your clothes become discolored, keep them wet and re-wash them using a rust remover. Rust remover will be available, at no cost, from City Hall and Public Works offices. The water is safe for drinking and bathing even though it may be discolored. The discoloration is a result of rust and sediment build up in the water lines and is not harmful. The discoloration should clear in approximately 24 hours. However, since the water mains are all interconnected, flushing of hydrants in adjacent sections could affect your water as well.
