Status of Road Problems
- Old Chapel Road – remains closed due to down power pole. BGE is on-site.
- Traffic signals on MD 197 are all working.
- MD 197 is closed in both directions at the Bowie Golf Course.
- Mitchellville Road/Harbour Way traffic signal is out.
- Media Lane is closed to traffic due to downed tree.
Power Outages
- As of 3:15 p.m., BGE is reporting approximately 6200 outages in Bowie.
- Most shops at Bowie Gateway Center are closed (Target, Michaels, etc.) due to a lack of power
Early Voting
Early voting is taking place today until 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bowie Gymnasium on Northview Drive and at the other early voting centers in the county. Tomorrow is the last day for early voting.
Note: View our storm report from the field today at https://youtu.be/YLx8zn6RjM8. Permission is granted to use any of the footage in the video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.