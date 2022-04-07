Bowie area voters can meet some of the candidates who are vying for statewide and local offices and learn about their positions on various issues at two candidate forums held at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts on April 12 and April 14 at 7 p.m.
The April 12 forum will feature candidates for Governor, Comptroller, and Maryland Senate (District 23). The second forum on April 14 will include candidates for County Council At Large, County Council (District 4), and Maryland House of Delegates (District 23).
The forums will be moderated by former Bowie mayor Gary Allen and community leader Sue Livera. Questions for the candidates will come from the audience.
Those that cannot attend the forums in person will have the opportunity to view the sessions on the City’s YouTube channel (@CityofBowieMD), on the city website at www.cityofbowie.org/viewmeetings, and on the Bowie government channel (FIOS 11 or Comcast 71) following the events. The government channel broadcast schedule will be posted at www.cityofbowie.org/forums.
The Maryland Gubernatorial Primary is scheduled to take place on July 19, 2022 and the Gubernatorial Election for Governor and other state and local offices will take place on November 8, 2022.
The Bowie Performing Arts Center is located at 15200 Annapolis Road and is connected to Bowie High School. According to the Bowie Performing Arts Center/Prince George’s County School guidelines, no campaign signs can be posted inside or outside the building and no campaign materials can be distributed in the parking lot or inside the building. Candidates will be able to put campaign materials on a table inside the building.
Also please note, per orders of Prince George’s County Schools, attendees must wear masks at this event.
###
Note: The list of confirmed attendees is at www.cityofbowie.org/forum.
