Cantor Brook was cantoral soloist at Temple Beth Ami after graduating from Indiana University's and credits the congregation with cementing her career calling.At Park Avenue Synagogue in New York after ordination at the Jewish Theological Seminary she served for three years before being selected to succeed Cantor Alberto Mizrachi who is considered to be the Jewish Pavarotti in Chicago.You can listen to. a preview of her latest album which we posted in February.
Cantor Rachel Brook Who Started At Temple Beth Ami To Become First Female Senior Cantor At Congregation Anshe Emet In Chicago
Latest Posts
- Daycare Worker Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize in Silver Spring
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration Makes Rule To Protect Healthcare Workers
- Cantor Rachel Brook Who Started At Temple Beth Ami To Become First Female Senior Cantor At Congregation Anshe Emet In Chicago
- Let’s get serious about 100 percent renewable energy in Maryland
- Rough Trade Records Moves To Rockefeller Center
- Butler’s Orchard still serving Montgomery county after seven decades
- Howard county pop-up pantry is still giving free groceries to families in need
- Men’s Health Month: The Importance of Seeking Care
- by Nikki Mirala
- Updated
- By Nikki Mirala
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.