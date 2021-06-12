Cantor Brook was cantoral soloist at Temple Beth Ami after graduating  from Indiana University's and credits the congregation with cementing her career calling.At Park Avenue Synagogue in New York after ordination at the  Jewish Theological  Seminary  she served for three years before being selected  to succeed  Cantor Alberto Mizrachi  who is considered to be the Jewish Pavarotti in Chicago.You can listen to. a preview  of her latest album  which  we posted  in February.

