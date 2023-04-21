Lights up on the bustling streets of 1954 Manhattan. We open in the chaotic King Kaiser Comedy Cavalcade studio, crammed with panicked writers and colorful performers. As the cameras roll, join the heartfelt comedy musical, My Favorite Year at Albert Einstein High School.
My Favorite Year is an homage to the 1950s, packed with big dreams, slapstick humor and journeys of self-discovery. Based on the 1982 movie of the same name, My Favorite Year follows a young writer named Benjy Stone who gets his big break at the King Kaiser show when he writes a clever sketch for his hero, Alan Swann. However, if his sketch is going to make it on the air, he has to wrangle a washed-up Swann back into the game while navigating the raucous writer's room, tension with his family and an awkward love life.
The lively city of New York sprung to life with the colorful sets from Madz Maarbjerg and Dyllon Tran. They created a contrast between the open streets and parks of the city to the smaller, more intimate Brooklyn apartment and the luxurious Waldorf suite with its sweeping city-view terrace. The number of costumes in the show was staggering, with each cast member decked to the nines in period-accurate 1950s clothing. Every ensemble member had various outfits for the King Kaiser sets and Manhattan streets, furthering the illusion of being in the crowded heart of New York City. The costumes, designed by Lorilee Soderstrum, also delivered surprises, like an army of brightly patterned clowns that swarmed the stage during the hilarious number “Professional Show Business Comedy.”
Seger Ott-Rudolph absolutely captivated the audience as Benjy Stone. Ott-Rudolph had beautiful solo numbers, like “Larger than Life,” that perfectly captured the childhood dreams of Benjy's lonely upbringing and pulled empathy from the audience. They portrayed Benjy as a sweet but dedicated worker that was hoping to live his dream and showed a deep range of emotions when deciding to help his childhood hero in improving his relationship with his own child. Another actor who won the hearts of the audience was Amelia Beard, who played the witty writer named Alice Miller. Beard always developed charming dynamics with other characters, whether it was the writers or their boss, King Kaiser. Beard masterfully portrayed the determination of Alice to get the recognition she deserved, culminating in victory during the song “Professional Show Business Comedy.” This number was packed with slapstick comedy and gags that left the audience rolling with laughter and cheering for Alice.
K.C. Downing, played by Eleo Aposporos, floated across the stage during the number “Shut up and Dance,” with the graceful waltz and ballet-inspired choreography. Asposporos played K.C. with the poise of Grace Kelly and embodied the 50s sweetheart look with soft makeup and wavy hair done by Saiyan Livelsberger and Ava Beard. Besides beautiful dance, this show also had fantastic vocals, delivered in particular by Tony Rivera as Alan Swann. As the climax of Act One, Rivera delivered the heart-wrenching number “If the World Were Like the Movies,” which captured the character's self-doubt and failures as a father. This vulnerable number pulled at the heartstrings of the audience and demonstrated vocal and acting expertise from Rivera in a powerful performance.
The city of New York came to life onstage with Albert Einstein High School's production of My Favorite Year. My Favorite Year delivered a cohesive, creative vision with masterful acting that captured the opportunities and dreams that the big city has to offer and shared a beautiful tale of overcoming obstacles and discovering true potential.
