Greek myths of brave heroes and legendary adventures have been told for millenniums. From stories to the constellations in the night sky, the impact of these legends is undeniable. Annandale's production of Argonautika: The Voyage of Jason and the Argonauts by Mary Zimmerman breathed new life into mythical figures such as Hercules, Jason and Medea, offering new perspectives on what it means to be a hero.
The Greek myth of Jason and the Golden Fleece tells the tale of the hero Jason's quest to obtain the Golden Fleece and the many challenges he and his crew face along the way. Mary Zimmerman's adaptation of the story, first performed in 2006 at the Lookingglass Theater, brought the classic tale to the stage.
Serving as omniscient narrators watching over the Argonauts' journey, the goddesses Athena (Macy Best) and Hera (Nhi Nguyen) grounded the show. Best's Athena, defined by a piercing stare and regal posture, maintained an air of divinity fitting for the character's status. In contrast, Nguyen's portrayal of Hera was dramatic, from overexaggerated sighs to get Athena's attention to simmering rage when recalling her husband's infidelity. The duo was able to convincingly convey their characters' centuries-long relationship with their banter and interactions. Both actors employed a nonchalant attitude toward death and destruction to set them apart from other characters and emphasize their position as goddesses.
As Medea, Kaya Thomas displayed skillful acting and astonishing range. When first introduced, Thomas's youthful mannerisms such as twirling her hair around her finger indicated Medea's sweet innocence. As the show progressed and her character was forced to make more and more difficult decisions, Thomas showed the shifts in Medea's character through heartbreaking facial expressions, revealing the depth of her pain. The scene in which Medea desperately scrubbed her body in an attempt to clean herself of the blood was a particularly moving moment thanks to Thomas's shuddering sobs and devastated expressions. Though the role was a demanding one requiring several significant character shifts, Thomas rose to the challenge, portraying a character often portrayed as a villain as someone truly deserving of sympathy.
Makeup designer Kaya Thomas used dramatic eye makeup to distinguish several important characters. Athena's striking eyeliner accentuated the actor's intense stare, as well as highlighting her divine role. The white eye shadow around the prophet Idmon's eyes indicated both his power and his blindness, setting him apart from the rest of the Argonauts. The costume design by Phoenix Alvarado Diaz was especially effective in Medea's costume. Beginning with a plain white dress to emphasize her innocence, her costume becomes more and more bloodstained throughout the show to visually represent the incredibly difficult choices she had to make. The bloodstains all spread from the heart on her chest, pierced through with Eros's arrow of love to enchant her into loving Jason. This clever choice helped to show how Medea was robbed of her innocence by manipulative gods.
Dramatic and impressive lighting utilized by Maple Shawish, Sandy Rocha, Nikolai Crowl and Nicolas Vargas served to heighten the emotions felt by the characters. During a storytelling sequence, background lighting silhouetted the characters within the story as a spotlight focused on the storyteller. When Jason had to fight the skeleton soldiers, the background turned dark red and white lights on the skeleton's masks lit up, creating a terrifying effect.
Annandale's spectacular performance of Argonautika revitalized an ancient myth with energy and talent, creating an engaging production that reminds us there are many sides to every story.
