Lightning strikes and the water roars in Clarksburg High School's production of "Once on this Island" as a village comes together to comfort a frightened little girl by telling the story of Ti Moune, a story that explores the limits of love on an island torn by tradition through the beautiful tragedy of two star-crossed lovers and the gods that dictate their lives.
After running on Broadway from 1990 to 1991 and reopening in 2017, the Tony-winning Broadway revival of "Once on the Island" is a Haitian-inspired reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid tale. After a devastating storm ravages their home, a group of islanders gathers to tell the story of Ti Moune, a young girl who is chosen by the gods to go on a journey. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the gods who watch over the island are using her journey to test the power of love against the power of death. Memorable music by an acclaimed duo, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, captures the vibrant flair of the French Antilles while social castes clash in a critique of classism and a tribute to the power of love.
Jayla Hamelin's portrayal of Ti Moune was something to admire. Carrying a strong sense of innocence to the character, Hamelin left the story heartwarming and sentimental. Hamelin's portrayal of Ti Moune's love for Daniel and her overall eagerness for her life to begin was captured through the clear motivations exhibited in energetic motions and dynamic facial expressions. The picture Hamelin painted of Ti Moune complimented Elijah Beeler's Daniel with a clear chemistry between the two. Beeler's vocal control and agility shone in "Some Girls," as Daniel's inner conflicts are brought to light with Beeler highlighting the complexity of Daniel's feelings toward Ti Moune and his duty, all to a dazzlingly sung melodic line. Pairing this vocality with deliberate physical choices, Hamelin created a distinct divide between the austerity of the elite and the freedom of the peasants.
As day turned to night, the gods manipulated the souls of the islanders from pedestals as each god personified their domain. The sinister Papa Ge, played by Anusha Dasgupta, strode about the stage, intricate staff of death (created by Axel Nicholson, Sara Perez, Lucia Sissi and Estrella Morales) in tow, enthralling the audience with powerful yet smooth vocality. Most powerful was the god of water, Agwe (Brandon Miller). Miller's commanding presence and physical control, paired with clear, expressive vocals were perfectly suited to "Rain," a captivating number that featured the cast and crew alike.
A strong ensemble of Storytellers performed choreography (Naomi Conteh) and formed the background to Ti Moune's story. The dancing prowess and commitment of Sierra Flowers stood out, especially when featured in "Rain" alongside Miller's stirring vocals.
Lighting done by Toni Oyeneyin and Vick Peterson anchored the setting and ambiance of the show. The lighting was flawless, which is an incredible feat for a show with so many lighting changes. Among the many other superb technical aspects were costumes (Molly Ridgeway, Leila Rickoff, Aastha Shrestha and Sofia Burkhardt) with their innovative dressing of the gods contrasting each other to highlight each character and makeup (Kat Vallejo, Madison Sprites and Orli Marshall) with individualized touches that enhanced each god's domain.
“Once on This Island” was a testament to the power of loving in the face of heartbreak and of living despite the threat of impending death. Clarksburg High School was able to compellingly spread the message of why we sing, dance and tell our stories for the generations to come.
