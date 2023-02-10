Even youth cannot prevent the starkest of sufferings — even death cannot break the strongest of bonds. H-B Woodlawn's production of Eurydice reinforced this message in more ways than one, giving a thought-provoking performance of this familiar tragedy.
Eurydice, written by Sarah Ruhl, puts a contemporary spin on the popular Greek myth, which follows Eurydice and Orpheus, a young, recently married couple, and their journey from engagement to ultimate loss. While the original tale tells the narrative of Orpheus, this play provides the titular character's perspective, following her journey to the underworld, visiting her past and reconciling the future.
This one-act play has a cast of only seven. The intimacy of the script was further enhanced by the choice to have it staged in a small black box, resembling classic Greek theater. This creative decision by the student director, Katrina Nelson, enhanced the impact of the heart-wrenching story. Nelson made many distinct choices as director, presenting an older story in a new light. She chose to set the production amid a childhood playground, reflected in both tech and performance. This innocent staging was a sharp contrast to the darkness of the story, effective at layering its meaning to stretch to the modern-day struggles of children.
The set, designed by Nico Bauman, extended this metaphor to the literal sense, featuring a slide and a swing set alongside the stone platform. It had versatile use throughout the production and was especially effective at differentiating between the upperworld and underworld through its levels. It took a minimalist approach but created distinct spaces on the stage. Costuming, designed by Callie Dowler and Sarah Reich, also carried on the aspect of childhood. The stones' costumes in particular gave the ensemble a youthful, sassy look, each member having a distinct color that matched that of the swing set.
The Stones, played by Allyna Flom, Sasha Nair, and Zoe Salen, were a very expressive ensemble, working well together to portray the mythical characters as familiar playground mean girls. They were an agonizing presence against the innocence of Eurydice, portrayed by Olivia Van Hoey. Van Hoey's development of her character throughout the story was apparent, especially effective at maintaining Eurydice's mannerisms even in the silence. She, and every actor, was also very articulate, causing no lines to be lost, even without the use of mics.
Dakota Cupples gave an extremely entertaining performance as Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld. They were constantly committed to their character in both comedic and haunting moments. Cupples was able to give maturity to the Interesting Man and boyish cruelty to the Lord of the Underworld without sacrificing the parallel traits between the two characters. Not only did they embrace unhinged humor audibly but they amplified the physical comedy of their character throughout.
Through moving performances, striking tech and creative direction, H-B Woodlawn brought satire, surrealism and sorrow to the stage.
