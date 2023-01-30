At the second star to the right and straight on until morning is a world of conniving pirates, ethereal mermaids, and boys who never grow up. Peter Pan's story is one loved by many. He serves as a reminder of the days before worry and long days at work. Peter Pan evokes memories of a time when fighting imaginary pirates was the only thing one had to worry about. Oakton High School's production of Wendy & Peter Pan plunged the audience straight into the wonderous world of Neverland.
This classic narrative based on J. M. Barrie's novel has been given a modern, feminist makeover by Ella Hickson. This retelling was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Theater Company, premiered in 2013 and brought a little taste of today to early 1900s London. It brings all the adventure, playfulness and levity you expect from this childhood favorite but with a thought-provoking depth to this narrative that is truly unprecedented.
Oakton High School brought the magic of Neverland to life with an all-around talented cast, crew and a slew of incredible tech elements. From the flawlessly executed sound cues where actual and artificial sounds were totally indistinguishable to the incredible crew of punk rock pirates who struck fear into the hearts of the Lost Boys and audience members alike, everyone involved worked together seamlessly. This show required many large set pieces and the run crew executed smooth, quick transitions between settings. Alexis Yonkers, Molly Lionato and the rest of the Run Crew never missed a beat. The cherry on top of the metaphorical cake was absolutely the stellar execution by Eliot Hettler and the Fly Team who really elevated the show, both literally and figuratively, and brought the magic of the show to life.
The entire cast was genuinely talented. Wendy, played by Gwen Ihde, and Peter, played by Colt Craddock, balanced each other out cleverly and added their own twist to Wendy and Peter's relationship. Gwen was able to really display the many, ever-changing ways that grief changes an individual. Each character, including ensemble members, had a distinct style of movement. Tinkerbell was a crowd favorite and had the whole audience awwing. Kaitlyn McCarley brought all of Tink's sass and charm to this role as well as a well-executed accent that added so much to her character. Mr. and Mrs. Darling were also phenomenal and brought some needed maturity and grounding to this very childish and fun show. Sarah Driessen's performance as Mrs. Darling stole the spotlight and the hearts of the audience in every scene she was in.
This performance had the audience crying, cheering and clapping wildly. Bows prompted a standing ovation and a great deal of hooting and hollering.
