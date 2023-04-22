Baltimore, MD (21210 )

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.