High school drama was wrapped in a pretty pink bow at Osbourn Park High School's production of Mean Girls High School Version.
Mean Girls hit the screens in 2004, starring Lindsay Lohan as the main character, Cady. Inspired by the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman, Tina Fey enlisted Paramount Pictures to start production of the movie. In 2017, the musical adaptation opened at The National Theatre, then on Broadway in 2018. The lyrics for the musical were written by Nell Benjamin, who also wrote the lyrics for Legally Blonde.
Navigating the cliques of high school seemed impossible to the new girl, Cady. Luckily, two outcasts swooped in to guide Cady and help sabotage the resident mean girls: The Plastics. Little did they know that Cady, their new recruit, was a double agent. As Cady spent more time with the Plastics, the line between pretend Cady and real Cady began to blur. With love, friendship and the school dance on the line, Cady had to choose between status and authenticity.
Savannah Smith portrayed the nervous new girl turned confident mean girl, Cady. In vocal performances such as “Stupid with Love,” Smith showcased a variety of expressions as well as flawless use of her upper register. Smith's delicate voice fit well with her more timid character.
Ari (Cade) Miller and Brett Barton portrayed the outcast duo, Janis and Damian. Their opening number, “Mean,” started off with a bang as they exuded a high level of engagement and confidence with their flamboyant characters. Only a Freshman, Miller displayed impressive vocal control in songs like “Apex Predator.” In Damian's number “Stop,” Barton tap-danced his way into the hearts of viewers. Whether they were helping Cady navigate the Plastics or scootering around the stage, this unstoppable pair was a joy to watch.
Katie Scharlat, as Gretchen, demonstrated anxious gestures, which suited her flighty character. Scharlat's range as an actor was presented in her more vulnerable song “What's Wrong with Me?” Karen, played by Khailah Schroeter, was hilarious in every scene. In the song “Sexy,” Schroeter committed to Barbie-like movements and her impeccably light tone of voice matched Karen's airhead personality. From the moment she stepped on stage, the Queen Bee herself, Regina George, portrayed by Megan Kaess, was a force to be reckoned with. In powerful vocal performances such as “World Burn,” Kaess showcased her belting and Regina's menacing demeanor.
Emily Ta, the lighting designer, managed to create an ambiance by designating specific colors for certain characters. In tandem with stage managers Eva Snyder, Jocelyn Ipatenco, Ryan Kribbs and the OPHS Run Crew, set designers Karis Judd and Patrick Manyin designed rotating set pieces to change scenes and allow for fluid transitions. The special effects team of Ash Payne and Sammy Shope incorporated several projections in the set as well. Katie Scharlat's choreography shined during the classroom-switching scenes when actors would swivel their chairs to listen to a new teacher. This production also featured a pit orchestra that enhanced the authentic feel of the performance. The costumes, by Isabelle Manning and Lex Relaford, were spot-on for modern-day high school fashion. Along with hair and makeup by Flint Gashaw and Adinorkie Mensah, the looks of this production were well-executed and memorable.
There's only one way to describe Osbourn Park High School's rendition of Mean Girls High School Version; it was so “fetch.”
